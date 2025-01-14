The Farrelly Brothers Worked On A Classic Seinfeld Episode Before Their Rise To Fame

Peter and Bobby Farrelly were complete unknowns in 1994 when they stormed multiplexes with the smash comedy hit "Dumb and Dumber." It was the third Jim Carrey movie of that year, and by far the funniest. With its unabashed gross-out gags (Jeff Daniels' explosive diarrhea sequence is a classic of the very low form) and aggressively silly shenanigans, the film ushered in a new era of buffoonish humor that made Jerry Lewis' work look like drawing room farces. (/Film ranks "Dumb and Dumber" as the Farrellys' finest effort to date.) The Farrellys then doubled down on their sickening shtick with the box office disappointment "Kingpin" in 1996, only to rise to putrescent prominence two years later with the raunchy blockbuster "There's Something About Mary."

While folks inside the industry were semi-familiar with the Farrellys as peddlers of comedy pitches, mainstream moviegoers were struck, well, dumb by their rapid ascent. So, those hungry for more Farrelly comedies while they waited for the brothers' fourth feature, "Me, Myself & Irene," took to the IMDb in search of previous credits. What they found was a writing credit for Peter on a 1987 Paul Reiser comedy special and, most intriguingly, a story credit for Peter and Bobby on "Seinfeld." But while no one was surprised to learn that these two comedy dynamos had written for the funniest sitcom of the 1990s, their go-for-broke gross-out style felt a little over-the-top for the acerbic series.

So, which "Seinfeld" episode was it, and why didn't they write more?