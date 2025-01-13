Monty Python Sued ABC For A Good Reason

"Monty Python's Flying Circus" was a tough sell in the United States, and it's easy to see why. Many of the TV shows and media tropes that the Pythons lampooned on their famously absurd sketch comedy show were unbearably insular to British audiences. There were jokes about local television personalities, spoofs of English news programs, and send-ups of the BBC's tendency to cram dry, not-at-all-entertaining documentaries into their programming blocks. (Even years later, core Python John Cleese admitted to having "no idea" why the property continues to resonate in the U.S.)

The BBC had made a deal with Time-Life Television to broadcast reruns of "Monty Python's Flying Circus" in the United States, but after a deal had been struck, Time-Life deemed the series to be "too British" for U.S. audiences. Ultimately, it was shelved. Time-Life's suspicions about the Pythons were proven true when the troupe's 1971 anthology film "And Now for Something Completely Different" tanked at the box office. Additionally, the six silly men performed a 30-minute block of material on a 1973 episode of "The Tonight Show" and it went over like a lead balloon.

"Flying Circus" didn't seem to find its audience stateside until a PBS station in Dallas, Texas — KERA — started airing episodes in their entirety. Once PBS' audiences (at least the weird ones) finally had a chance to see "Flying Circus" unadulterated, they immediately fell in love. Other PBS stations around the country also began airing it, and the show finally started to catch on. Then, in 1975, the Pythons' first movie, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," opened in theaters to reasonable acclaim, drawing even more Americans into the web of PBS' Python broadcasts.

And then the networks got involved. ABC picked up "Flying Circus" for mainstream, nationwide broadcast in 1975. Baffled by the show, however, and concerned by some, uh, naughty bits, ABC (in its finite wisdom) decided to take the few episodes it had bought and slice them up into a 90-minute anthology special.

The Pythons didn't like that. No, no. Not at all. Indeed, the New York Times reported in 1975 that Monty Python took ABC to court, insisting that their shows be restored.

They won.