By the end of his career, Stanley Kubrick was firmly ensconced in his Hertfordshire home, to the extent that he refused to leave England for anything — even shooting a movie. The director had moved to England back in 1961 to shoot "Lolita" at Elstree studios, and basically stayed put thereafter, eventually buying the now famous Childickbury Manor in 1978 and remaining there until his death in 1999.

The legendary filmmaker's decision to remain in England was at least partly motivated by his distaste for Hollywood studios, and his desire to create without interference. Which is all well and good, and the films that came out during the director's post-U.S. era speak for themselves. But it sometimes made for some frankly absurd scenarios, such as when his final movie, "Eyes Wide Shut," took Kubrick's exhausting methods to a new level. To be specific, Kubrick set out to make a movie that saw Tom Cruise embark on a night time odyssey through various New York City environs, but the director wanted to shoot the whole thing in England's Pinewood studios. The result was meticulously recreated New York streets made to match the proportions of the city. How did Kubrick manage to create such realistic fabrications? He sent a team to measure the streets of NYC, of course.

When "Eyes Wide Shut" debuted, that attention to detail did at least make for a movie that betrayed none of its artifice. Cruise's Dr. Bill Harford journeys through New York without ever giving away the English studio setting, partly because he's walking on a treadmill against a rear projection of actual New York footage for much of the movie.

Interestingly enough, Kubrick's refusal to leave the UK also led to some unexpected dubbing that ultimately saw an early-career Cate Blanchett cameo in the film — though her involvement was kept a secret for two decades.