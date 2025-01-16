The Longest & Shortest Best Picture Winners At The Oscars

In the entire history of the Academy Awards, only six Best Picture winners have been 100 minutes or less. It seems that traditional, Oscar-bait "prestige" pictures tend to run long, attracting Academy voters with their sheer volume. Extra-long films are also a little rare, though, as only five Best Picture Winners are 200 minutes or more. Additionally, a whopping 18 Best Pictures have been between 160 and 195 minutes, so voters clearly don't mind longer movies. Indeed, the average length of a Best Picture winner is 136 minutes. In terms of cinematic storytelling, that seems to be the sweet spot.

Of course, Roger Ebert's adage needs to be mentioned. The famed critics once posited that no good movie is too long, and no bad movie is short enough. The actual length of a film doesn't really matter, so long as it's a quality picture, and it makes good use of its time. Personally, I feel that the ideal movie length is either under 89 minutes, or over 240. Extra-short and extra-long are the best. Anything in between likely needs to shave itself down, or let itself breathe.

The longest film ever to be nominated for Best Picture remains 1964's "Cleopatra," the expensive disaster starring Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. "Cleopatra" is 251 minutes long. Other notably long Best Picture nominees include "The Ten Commandments" (at 220 minutes), "The Irishman" (at 209 minutes), "Killers of the Flower Moon" (at 206), and "Giant" (at 201).

The longest film to ever win Best Picture is ... well, there are several ways to measure it, and we'll get into the nitty-gritty below. The shortest film to win Best Picture is, however, uncontested. Delbert Mann's sweet romantic comedy film "Marty," released in 1955, remains the shortest at a brisk 90 minutes.