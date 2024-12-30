Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 9 - Will It Ever Happen?

There are a handful of reasons why "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" hasn't returned for a ninth season, and most of them are pretty standard (the show's narrative feels finished, the cast has moved on to other projects, and so on). There seem to be two major reasons that will likely prevent a future season of the workplace comedy, though: the re-examination of policing in America that's taken place since the summer of 2020, and the fact that one of the show's stars, Andre Braugher, passed away after the series concluded.

To that first point, 2021 was the right time for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" to close out its run. After a delay due to the pandemic, the show returned only to confront a new social issue after the world rose up to protest against unconscionable police violence in 2020, spurred by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As star Terry Crews revealed on Access Hollywood, the show's writers actually tossed a handful of scripts before starting their eighth season. "We've had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year," Crews said at the time. "We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our show-runner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don't know which direction it's going to go in."

This was obviously a tricky tightrope line for the show to walk, but the second reason that "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" likely won't return is much more straightforward and tragic. Braugher passed away in December 2023 due to complications from lung cancer, and it is quite literally impossible to imagine the show without his deadpan Captain Raymond Holt.