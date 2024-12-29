Why Michelle Rodriguez Almost Quit The First Fast & Furious Movie

There is no "Fast and Furious" franchise without Michelle Rodriguez ... and yet, the first entry in the property almost happened without her. The action star was still pretty new to acting when she was cast as Letty Ortiz in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious," having just made her screen debut in 2000 by starring in the indie sports drama hit "Girlfight." That mean "Fast and the Furious" was Rodriguez's first foray into Hollywood proper, and she nearly walked away from the project due to some problems with the original script.

The issue? A storyline that saw Letty romantically torn between Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto and Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner. "It was more of a 'Point Break' idea," Rodriguez told The Daily Beast in 2015. "They just followed the format without thinking about the reality of it. Is it realistic for a Latin girl who's with the alpha-est of the alpha males to cheat on him with the cute boy? I had to put my foot down."

While she noticed the problematic character arc early on, Rodriguez assumed she would have some leeway to negotiate on set, as that had been the case with the indie production for "Girlfight." "I thought it was the same thing in Hollywood," Rodriguez admitted to The Daily Beast. "I didn't think it was a big deal." While that isn't typically the process for a major Hollywood production (especially for a supporting actor with no prior Hollywood credits), the film's writers wound up changing Letty into the hyper-loyal fighter fans have come to know and love, cutting out the love triangle plotline entirely.