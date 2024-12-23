The Correct Order To Watch Gerard Butler's Has Fallen Franchise

In 2013, there were two high-profile Hollywood movies about terrorists invading the White House, and the brave Secret Service agents who stepped forward to protect a beleaguered President. On June 28, Roland Emmerich's excellent "White House Down" was released in theaters, and it starred Channing Tatum as the beleaguered agent, and Jamie Foxx as the president. The bad guy terrorist was played by Jason Clarke. "White House Down" also starred Maggie Gyllenhaal, Joey King, and Richard Jenkins. It was, for my money, one of the best films of 2013.

A broader audience, however, better remembers Antoine Fuqua's "Olympus Has Fallen," which beat "White House Down" to theaters by about three months. "Olympus Has Fallen" starred Gerard Butler as the beleaguered agent and Aaron Eckhart as the President. The bad guy terrorist was played by Rick Yune. The cast of "Olympus" contained more uncut starpower than "White House," as Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd, Angela Bassett, Robert Forster, Melissa Leo, Dylan McDermott, and Radha Mitchell all appeared. "White House Down" made over $200 million compared to the $170 million made by "Olympus," but the former cost $150 million to make, while the latter was put together for a relatively modest $70 million. "Olympus" was the bigger hit.

It was such a hit that it spawned two sequels, all starring Butler as Mike Banning, a gravel-voiced supra-American, ready to murder thousands of people for the sake of his country. Because it would be implausible for terrorists to invade the White House multiple times, the setting for each "Has Fallen" sequel changed. At the end of 2024, a new "Has Fallen" TV series debuted on Hulu, but the show doesn't connect to the three Mike Banning films in any meaningful way.

The three films in the "Has Fallen" series were released in the following order.