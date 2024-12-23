The Forgotten Horror Novella That Kicked Off The Vampire Craze Years Before Dracula

Vampyr. Upir. Dracula. Nosferatu. The ever-evolving vampire myth, which can be traced all the way back to A.D. 1047, has given many names to the dangerous, alluring entity at the center of these frightening folkloric tales. In every iteration, the vampire's natural state of existence was considered parasitic, which quickly became synonymous with the rise of untreated diseases that plagued the world at the time. The act of feasting on another, fangs bared, also had a sacrilegious overtone, wherein the sullying of the soul weighed heavier than the physical implications of being attacked. After Bram Stoker incorporated these myths about the undead into his 1897 gothic horror novel "Dracula," an enduring shift took place in the public consciousness, its relationship with vampire myths, and how they would be reinvented for years to come.

Robert Eggers' "Nosferatu" (read /Film's review), which is an astounding, boundary-pushing culmination of more than 100 years of vampiric history, reworks Stoker's tale on a visceral level. Sure, the core framework for Eggers' latest work is F. W. Murnau's "Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror" — an unofficial, unauthorized adaptation of Stoker's novel released in 1922 — but the film draws upon tenets of the vampire myth that both precede and eclipse "Dracula." However, no matter how a vampire tale is reimagined, literary imagery/themes from "Dracula" seem subconsciously branded into our very understanding of how these supernatural creatures skirt around the sacred and the profane (to mention nothing of their influence on other movie monsters).

A lone count living in a ruined castle migrating to infect an oblivious populace, innocence being lost once the undead feeds upon the living, or the sensual, forbidden nature of being enamored by the "other." These are just a few "Dracula"-coded themes and motifs that have shaped our perception and consumption of vampire myths, from the "Twilight" saga to "The Lost Boys."

Having said that, our obsession with vampires owes a great debt to a criminally overlooked gothic horror novella that predates Stoker's "Dracula" by over a quarter century. Let's (finally) talk about Sheridan Le Fanu's "Carmilla."