The 5 Funniest Mistakes That Made It Into Gilligan's Island

"Gilligan's Island" is a fun show about a group of castaways who never seem to get rescued despite nigh-weekly opportunities to make their way back to civilization. It's a premise that requires a certain suspension of disbelief from the get-go, especially by the time you witness the other castaways forgive Gilligan (Bob Denver) for sabotaging their attempts to secure a rescue for the umpteenth time.

However, there's a reason the CBS show is a classic. It carries a rare charm that's able to lull the viewer into said disbelief so easily that whenever you watch the show, it's hard to resist going with the flow from the second you hear that infinitely catchy theme song. This ability to casually sweep the viewer away for 25 minutes of desert island levity helped "Gilligan's Island" become one of the best TV shows of the 1960s, despite the fact that it contains some truly hilarious mistakes.

Many of these gaffes are, of course, simple cases of production oversight from the makers of a silly little 1960s comedy show who had no way of knowing what a multigenerational syndicated juggernaut their creation would eventually become. Still, considering the sizable plot of pop culture real estate that "Gilligan's Island" occupies, they're well worth pointing out. Here are five of the funniest mistakes that made it into "Gilligan's Island."