War Of The Rohirrim's Philippa Boyens Reveals Details About The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum [Exclusive Interview]

There are obviously a lot of similarities in terms of the look of this movie to the original trilogy. The production design in particular seems very much ported over, almost. And I was wondering if there was something specific that you were excited to do here to differentiate "War of the Rohirrim" from other "Lord of the Rings" movies.

Yes, you're right, there's a familiarity to those environments. It's not like we haven't seen the Hornburg before, and Kamiyama, right from the word go, wanted to use the environments that had already been established. But if you really look at what he's done in this movie, it's such a fresh take on it.

After the death of Freca, there's that incredible moody shot of the rooftops of Edoras, and you can hear the rain and the mist and everything. It's so atmospheric. We never got to see Edoras in that way. That incredible shot he created of, as Wulf's walking down from the throne and the roof of the Hornburg is this burnt-out husk of what was once the Great Hall and the snow falling down through the roof. I mean, I thought, "Yeah, you've seen this world before, but you haven't seen it through the eyes of this particular director." And I think that's a gift.

I know that Peter and Fran worked on this as executive producers, but it must've felt very different from your previous collaborations with them because of the different roles and responsibilities that everybody had this time around. Can you tell me about that?

Yes and no. Yes, you're right. I think they were — Peter did want to step back. He did it deliberately because he strongly felt that Kamiyama didn't need him sitting on his shoulder. He felt like he as a director wouldn't have wanted that, and he didn't want to do that to another director. And I think he felt like he wanted Kamiyama to find his own way into the film and to bring his own vision to this world because that's the only way you're going to make a great movie. But they were always there. And I have to say, I was always running [laughs], we live next to each other, and I was always running across the lawn with certain questions and pestering them, pitching things, "What do you think? What do you think?" And Fran is just such a masterful storyteller. So she was always there kind of to bounce ideas off and stuff.

Was there a specific thing that you were excited to do in animation that maybe you couldn't accomplish when you worked on this world in live-action?

It's kind of hard to say yes to that because I think you can pretty much do anything now in live-action, given the state of CGI. But I think this is its own art form, in a weird way. You know what I mean? That's what's special about this film. It is an art form, and the way in which Kenji Kamiyama moves that camera, it's so beautiful. It's like a dance. I don't know how he does it, but he somehow takes these animated characters within this fantastical world and makes them feel real. In a way that's slightly different to the way in which Peter has approached Middle-earth as a piece of history and he was telling something that existed, Kamiyama has done the same thing, but because it's hand-drawn and because he's needing to move the characters in slightly different ways and intercut things in different ways, there's a kind of grittiness to it and its own beauty to it, I think, I feel. I've completely fallen in love with anime just through this process.