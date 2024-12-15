A Toy Story Character Was Inspired By A Creepy Twilight Zone Episode

In Josh Cooley's "Toy Story 4," Woody (Tom Hanks) falls out of his family's RV on a road trip, and falls in with a group of lost toys. As audiences know from the previous "Toy Story" movies, toys are only happy when children play with them, and lost toys have found a way to travel throughout a neighborhood's multiple public parks, burying themselves in sandboxes right when certain preschools break for the day. Lost toys live in a strange state of chaotic bliss.

Toys that don't get played with, meanwhile, become bitter and evil. This was true of the old prospector Stinky Pete (Kelsey Grammer) in 1999's "Toy Story 2," and it's certainly true of Gabby Gabby (Christina Hendricks) in "Toy Story 4." Gabby is a decades-old talking doll that has wound up in a small-town antique store. No one will buy Gabby, however, because her inner voice box broke many years ago. Gabby has become the ruler of the antique shop, and eagerly holds any toys inside prisoner. It won't be until Woody offers up his own inner pull-string voice box that she will release his friend, Forky (Tony Hale).

Gabby Gabby, many might recognize, was just the latest in a long line of creepy talking dolls to have appeared in film or on TV. Scary dolls have popped up in films like "Deep Red," "Magic," "Barbarella," "Trilogy of Terror," "Poltergeist," "Dolls," "Demonic Toys," "Child's Play," "Saw," "Annabelle," "Dead Silence" and "M3GAN," just to name a few. Scary dolls have long been a part of the horror movie firmament, and "Toy Story 4" merely tapped into the deep-running current of natural fear audiences hold for terrifying, unmoving porcelain faces.

In 2019, director Cooley admitted in an EW interview that Gabby was inspired by the ringleader of all creepy screen dolls, Talky Tina, the seemingly sentient toy from the "The Twilight Zone" episode "Living Doll."