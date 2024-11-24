Whatever Happened To Ralphie Actor Peter Billingsley From A Christmas Story?

Ever since the days of vaudeville (and long before that even), entertainment seekers have enjoyed the work of child actors. Good child actors, that is. A bad child performance can throw a dent into the most sturdiest of productions (see the, as harsh it may sound, awful kid turns in the otherwise perfect "It's a Wonderful Life"), and there must be a ring of hell occupied by the person who came up with the idea of school holiday pageants.

While we're on the topic of the holidays, and in the interest of steering this back toward the merry side of things, how about that Peter Billingsley? He's practically the Child King of December thanks to his indelible portrayal of Ralphie Parker in Bob Clark's 1983 classic "A Christmas Story." If you weren't around back then, Billingsley was anything but an unknown quality. He'd assaulted our living rooms during Saturday morning cartoon commercial breaks as the Hershey's chocolate syrup mascot Messy Marvin (he made a mess when he made and drank chocolate milk), and was a familiar video store face via the VHS cover of the R-rated horror flick "Death Valley." He also became a child correspondent for the popular reality program "Real People" (which waged a fierce competition with the similarly themed "That's Incredible" throughout Ronald Reagan's first presidential term), and made a memorable guest appearance on "Little House on the Prairie" before hitting the big time as the star of the Christmas movie you will not be able to escape once Thanksgiving is over.

Billingsley was big time in 1983, and not much else as a performer thereafter. But he didn't completely disappear. What did he do after shooting his eye out?