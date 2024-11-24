Star Wars Movies Are Secretly Forbidden From Showing These Five Objects

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away... there was no paper. There were droids, spaceships with hyperdrives and moon-sized space stations equipped with planet destroying lasers, but no paper. Not even parchment.

If someone asked you to define the "Star Wars" aesthetic, how would you respond? The movies, live-action shows, and animated series all possess a specific look and feel, but can you boil it down to a sentence or two? Perhaps you could say it's a mixture of junk and sleek, but that's too general. There's something essential missing. And that essential element may be an ineffable quality. Maybe you just know "Star Wars" when you see it, and that's that!

Or maybe you could describe that singular aesthetic by what "Star Wars" doesn't have.

That's in part how "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy (who gives an enticing glimpse into the series' second season in the latest issue of Empire) has engaged with the universe since completing "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" for Lucasfilm and director Gareth Edwards. When he took on the film about the rebel's heisting of the original Death Star's plans, he found that the notes he received from the gatekeepers at Lucasfilm were generally about objects that did not exist in the ongoing saga.

As Gilroy told Le Monde in 2022, "I remember we were shooting a scene and someone was cleaning a knife. You can't have a knife, there are no knives in Star Wars, no wheels, no paper." Who's issuing these directives? "There's a guy, Pablo Hidalgo, who says what's allowable," Gilroy explained. "He has a very difficult job because he has to remember everything [that ever happened in the universe]."

So, what objects do we know for certain are verboten in "Star Wars?" Here's what's on the do-not-depict list according to available reporting (with a few possible exceptions).