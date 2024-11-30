A Jackie Chan Comedy Is One Of Disney's Biggest Box Office Flops

In 2009, Disney purchased the film rights to Marvel Studios. In 2012, Disney purchased Lucasfilm. In 2017, Disney purchased the 20th Century Fox library. Thanks to these major buys, Disney now owns some of the most bankable films of all time. When not adjusted for inflation, Disney also owns a controlling stake in nine out of the 10 highest-grossing movies ever, including two "Avatar" movies, "Titanic," three movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a Pixar film, a "Star Wars" film, and a remake of an animated classic.

But every major hit seems to balance itself out with a major loss. Disney also has ownership of some of the biggest box office bombs of all time, as the "high risk, high reward" filmmaking model has proven unsuccessful at least as often as it has worked. Disney also owns major commercial duds like "The Marvels," "John Carter," "The Lone Ranger," "Mars Needs Moms," "Tomorrowland," "Onward," "Strange World," "Wish," "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," and "Jungle Cruise." Although much hay has been made about the overwhelming box office numbers of films like "Avengers: Endgame" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," the last 20 years of Disney's ledgers seems to reveal that the studio merely broke even at best.

One of the studio's more notorious bombs came in 2004 when it decided to re-adapt Jules Verne's celebrated novel "Around the World in 80 Days." The new movie cast Steve Coogan as the persnickety Phileas Fogg and Jackie Chan as his traveling companion Passepartout, with Arnold Schwarzenegger making a cameo in his first film during his stint as California's governor. The project was budgeted at a hefty $110 million and ultimately grossed only around $72 million. Using Hollywood accounting, it lost about $119 million for the studio.