Russia Tried To Ban Family Guy Over An Offensive Episode

"Family Guy" has fought against political correctness and offensive jokes as much as Peter has with an excessively large chicken, even pushing the buttons of Oscar-winning actors. However, there was one episode in particular that got the show in hotter water than usual when Russia took an affront to the two-part season 21 finale beginning with episode 19, "From Russia With Love," and then followed up by "Adult Education." The episodes' storyline saw Meg (Mila Kunis, who replaced the character's original voice actor Lacey Chabert in season 2) cross the waters to Chelyabinsk, Russia and marry a computer hacker named Ivan. Pushing things to the limit, the second-part of the two-parter included one of the show's signature tongue-in-cheek songs, "This Old Town," which had Meg dancing around her new home in a way that mirrored Belle in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast."

Government officials did not take kindly to Chelyabinsk being mocked like this, with Newsweek revealing in 2023 that an effort was made to ban "Family Guy." Speaking on Russia's Rise regarding the episode, Chelyabinsk regional deputy Yana Lantratova declared, "The artist has the right to his vision, but this is a deliberately offensive artistic image that has nothing to do with reality." Specifically, Lantratova took issue with the musical sequence's depiction of Chelyabinsk, stating, "This is a deliberate work against our country. Information warfare through artistic works. They deliberately create an image of Russia as a country where everyone is unhappy with life, drinking, using drugs, taking bribes."