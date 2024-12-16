One Infamous Horror Sequel Was Very Different Before Scott Derrickson Took Over

Clive Barker's "Hellraiser" is a modest family drama about Faustian pacts, mysterious puzzle boxes that summon demons, and a wicked stepmother who smooches her skinless brother-in-law in a basement. It also paved the way for an ambitious franchise that's traveled everywhere from New York to outer space. Granted, some poorly received sequels have resulted in the "Hellraiser" movies ranking all over the pleasure and pain scale, but the series still has such sights to show us. The fifth film, "Hellraiser: Inferno," also marked Scott Derrickson's directorial debut, but the project was different before the future Marvel filmmaker took over.

The "Hellraiser" direct-to-video sequels don't have the best reputation among horror fans, as most of them are low-budget afterthoughts that were churned out so Miramax could retain the rights to the franchise. That said, "Inferno" is a compelling noir-inspired detective story that brings a dash of David Lynch-esque surrealism to the "Hellraiser" mythos. The story follows the corrupt cop Joseph Thorne (Craig Sheffer) as he investigates a murderer known as The Engineer, only for his life to unravel after opening one of those aforementioned puzzle boxes. Cue the legendary suffering.

Everyone should give "Inferno" a chance, as it's a creepy little mystery that paved the way for Derrickson to eventually join Marvel and also direct hits like "The Black Phone." At the same time, the abandoned sequel, "Hellraiser: Hellfire," is one of those fascinating what-if stories that could have delivered legendary suffering in its own right.