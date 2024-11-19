The Forgotten Eddie Murphy Comedy With A 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Sometime in the 2000s, comedian Eddie Murphy began experiencing a career slump that, quite sadly, would remain with him for years. Ron Underwood's 2002 sci-fi comedy "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" was a notorious bomb, making only $7.1 million on a $100 million budget. Murphy's cinematic update of "I Spy" from the same year also lost money, and Murphy turned to making mediocre but popular kiddie flicks like "The Haunted Mansion" and "Daddy Day Care" to make ends meet.

In 2006, Murphy received an Academy Award nomination for his performance in "Dreamgirls," but he immediately chased it with the universally hated "Norbit" only months later. "Norbit" made money, but no one seemed to like it. Some have even said that the presence of "Norbit" in theaters harmed Murphy's chance of winning an Oscar that year. He lost to Alan Arkin in "Little Miss Sunshine."

Murphy's next few films were all panned by critics, and few made impressive box office. The sci-fi comedy "Meet Dave" wasn't marked by many, nor was the family comedy "Imagine That." Both bombed. Brett Ratner's "Tower Heist" was a hit, but it's largely forgotten today. If it weren't for the "Shrek" movies, Murphy's star would continue to fall. At the end of this long, winding road came "A Thousand Words," a film that was shot in 2008, but was finally released in 2012. "A Thousand Words" made only $22 million on a $40 million budget, but was the worst-reviewed film in Murphy's career. On Rotten Tomatoes, "A Thousand Words" holds a rare 0% approval rating, based on 57 reviews. "Norbit," in comparison, has a 9% approval rating.