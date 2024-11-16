Suki Waterhouse's 10 Best Movies And TV Shows, Ranked
One of the biggest multi-hyphenated entertainers to come out of the United Kingdom in recent years is Suki Waterhouse. A model, singer-songwriter, actor, photographer, and fashion designer, Waterhouse has found success in virtually every professional field she has explored. In terms of her acting career, Waterhouse has appeared in television and film projects since 2012, with her roles growing in prominence and profile. With so many different professional endeavors going, Waterhouse makes sure her acting roles leave an impact on the audience and elevate a given project to new heights.
Magnetic, often catching the viewer's attention in every scene she appears in, Waterhouse is an up-and-comer sure to make waves as her career progresses. Waterhouse's choices in acting roles have proven to be even more varied than her musical career, ranging from horror to period piece dramas. Here are the best movies and television shows with Suki Waterhouse, from starring roles to memorable supporting appearances.
10. Pokémon: Detective Pikachu
"Pokémon" has been a global gaming phenomenon for over 20 years, and it received a big-budget live-action Hollywood movie adaptation with 2019's "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu." The movie follows protagonist Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) searching for his missing father in a world where humanity and Pokémon coexist peacefully. Tim's search leads him to investigate Clifford Industries, led by Howard Clifford (Bill Nighy) and his right-hand woman Ms. Norman (Waterhouse). As Tim gets closer to discovering the truth about what Clifford is up to, Norman pursues him and his companions.
In terms of dialogue, Norman is a relatively silent and stoic presence throughout the movie, but Waterhouse makes up for it with sheer on-screen presence. Waterhouse also does this mostly with her eyes covered by a large pair of sunglasses, concealing her true identity as a genetically modified Ditto Pokémon. This makes for a considerable acting challenge, pulling off playing such an intense character with these performance limitations, but Waterhouse makes it work and work effectively.
9. Misbehaviour
The 1970 Miss World beauty pageant competition serves as the backdrop for the 2020 British dramedy "Misbehaviour." With the upcoming global competition set to be held in London that year, local feminist activists plan to interrupt and protest the event to publicize the women's liberation movement. However, the event is already surrounded by other chaotic elements, both behind-the-scenes of the production and volatile external current events. Waterhouse plays Sandra Wolsfeld, Miss United States and one of the biggest contenders for the Miss World top honor.
Waterhouse's role in "Misbehaviour" is an admittedly small one, informing its position on this ranking. Still, with a cast of veteran British ensemble actors and the movie's razorsharp wit, Waterhouse still stands out in every scene she appears in. The banter comes in fast and furious, and "Misbehaviour" is one of the more underrated comedies from the pandemic era. Waterhouse has always been able to accomplish much with the material she's given, and her memorable role in "Misbehaviour" is no exception.
8. The Broken Hearts Gallery
The 2020 romantic comedy "The Broken Hearts Gallery," written and directed by Natalie Krinsky, is set in the New York City art scene. After a recent breakup, Lucy (Geraldine Viswanathan) meets Nick (Dacre Montgomery), who dreams of renovating an old hotel into an art gallery. Lucy joins Nick in this ambitious endeavor, with the two quickly falling in love as they work together. Nick is shadowed by his own ex-girlfriend Chloe (Waterhouse), creating friction between him and Lucy.
The cast and Krinsky's writing and direction take what could've been a very formulaic romantic comedy and turn "The Broken Hearts Gallery" into something fresh and fun. Waterhouse's own role in the movie isn't a particularly large one, with Chloe appearing occasionally looking for Nick and treating Lucy coldly whenever they interact. However, with what scenes she is given, Waterhouse certainly leaves an impression on the audience and characters as the figurative ghost of a girlfriend past.
7. Charlie Says
Between "Manhunter" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," there was a pop culture resurgence of interest in cult leader Charles Manson throughout the 2010s. This includes the 2018 indie drama "Charlie Says," which has Matt Smith play the infamous historical figure, years prior to starring in "House of the Dragon." The film is told from the perspective of cult member Leslie Van Houten (Hannah Murray), culminating in her participation in the LaBianca murders in August 1969. Waterhouse plays fellow cultist Mary Brunner, one of the first women entranced by Manson to join his growing group.
Brunner is one of the smaller roles in "Charlie Says," but Waterhouse masterfully plays her as a woman completely caught under Manson's thrall. As Van Houten and her cult inductees are welcomed into the Manson family, Brunner is a key figure in facilitating their mental programming. In a tale of twisted sisterhood, Waterhouse toes the balance between victim and devotee delicately and with the diligence that the role is due.
6. Into the Dark
The Hulu original anthology horror series "Into the Dark" ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2021, with each episode weaving a standalone scary story. One of the standout episodes from the first season was "New Year, New You," released just in time for New Year's Eve 2018. Waterhouse stars as the episode's protagonist, Alexis, who grows jealous of her former friend and popular social media influencer Danielle (Carly Chaikin). This escalates into a lethal rivalry that includes their circle of friends as they try to achieve online clout at any cost.
The dark messaging and themes in "New Year, New You" only feel more salient in the years since the episode debuted. In a society full of influencers that seem to get even more popular from bad behavior and tragedy, "Into the Dark" tells a horror story that feels all too real. Waterhouse plays her part well, going from jealous young adult to someone literally willing to commit murder all for online fame. "New Year, New You" is a sharp commentary on our new normal and Waterhouse fully understands the assignment, leading the episode's closing scene with gleeful aplomb.
5. Seance
Waterhouse takes center stage for the 2021 supernatural horror movie "Seance," playing protagonist and private school student Camille Meadows. As the new student at Edelvine Academy, Camille is subjected to the torment of her cruel classmates. This escalates when a ghost haunting the school grounds seemingly begins to murder the students one-by-one. As the students commune with the ghost through a seance, they learn Camille may not be all that she seems.
"Seance" is one of those movies that gets more convoluted as it progresses, needlessly muddling its premise. However, Waterhouse shines through and keeps the audience's attention, especially as the mystery centers itself directly on Camille. "Seance" works best when it feels like an homage to the private school-bound scary movies prevalent in the '70s and '80s, stumbling when it strays from its inspiration. "Seance" is Waterhouse's biggest foray into the horror genre to date, and hopefully, she'll get a bigger, more effective showcase for her talents.
4. Creation Stories
2021's "Creation Stories" examines the life and times of Scottish music industry executive Alan McGee, adapting his autobiography of the same name. Set primarily in Glasgow during the '90s, the movie is narratively framed by McGee (Ewen Bremner) speaking to a journalist named Gemma (Waterhouse). These conversations cover McGee's rise to power in the music industry, co-founding the Creation Stories record label and signing popular talent to major deals. These include mega-acts like Oasis as the Britpop revolution takes the entire world by sonic storm.
Waterhouse makes a good recurring foil for Bremner as Gemma checks in on McGee throughout his life and career. While Bremner gets the flashier role as McGee, it's Gemma's appearances that keep "Creation Stories" on track and provide a greater context to the overall story. A relative who's who of British character actors, Waterhouse certainly stands out from the ensemble as a testament to how well she can command a scene.
3. Assassination Nation
Before creating the hit HBO drama "Euphoria," filmmaker Sam Levinson wrote and directed the 2018 dark comedy "Assassination Nation." The movie follows a small town targeted by a hacker who leaks sensitive information about its residents to the public. With all of their secrets out in the open, the town descends into complete chaos as they attack those who they feel wronged them. Waterhouse plays Sarah, a high schooler caught up in the commotion who decides to fight back against the violent mobs with her friends and sister.
While the social commentary throughout "Assassination Nation" tends to fall flat, the movie more than makes up for it with its stylish presentation. Sarah and her quartet of friends quickly reverse their roles from victims to teenage action heroes, ready to take their town back. While the action is largely played for laughs, albeit pitch-black ones, Waterhouse is more than up for the task. The most overtly action-oriented role Waterhouse has had to date, "Assassination Nation" is an entertaining romp elevated by its charismatic cast.
2. The White Princess
A sequel to the 2013 British historical drama miniseries, "The White Queen," 2017's "The White Princess" adapts the 2013 Philipa Gregory novel of the same name. In the wake of the marriage between Elizabeth of York (Jodie Comer) and Henry VII (Jacob Collins Levy) in the preceding, the War of the Roses has ended. As a fragile peace settles in 15th century England, tension within the joined royal family threatens to overturn Elizabeth and Henry's relationship and the kingdom. Waterhouse plays Elizabeth's younger sister, Cecily of York, who is intensely jealous of Elizabeth's position and marriage.
An all-around improvement over "The White Queen," "The White Princess" is British period piece drama done right. Rather than feeling like a stuffy Tudor era reenactment best suited for Masterpiece Theater, "The White Princess" feels vital and accessible to modern audiences. Though markedly different from her usual acting fare, Waterhouse proves just as adept with the period piece dialogue and elements of her performance as Cecily. And whenever Waterhouse and Comer share the screen, sparks between the two established actors are sure to fly.
1. Daisy Jones & the Six
If there was ever an acting role that showcases Waterhouse's multiple talents, it's her major supporting role in the Prime Video original miniseries "Daisy Jones & the Six." Based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, "Daisy Jones & the Six" follows its eponymous rock band during their rise in the '70s. As the band participates in a documentary two decades after their abrupt dissolution in 1977, they learn the true story about its tumultuous final years. Waterhouse plays the band's keyboardist Karen Sirko, who joins the band as it forms in Los Angeles.
At the start of the story, Karen is one of the more reliable members of the band, avoiding messy romances and getting her bandmates out of trouble. This becomes complicated when she develops her own relationship with her bandmate Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), exacerbated as tension within the band, under the pressure of fame, grows. Even behind a keyboard, Waterhouse's charismatic stage presence shines whenever the band is on stage. This, along with Waterhouse's even keeled scenes as Karen while the Six faces their emotional rollercoaster ride stands as Waterhouse's best acting work to date.