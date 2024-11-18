Eddie Murphy Knows Exactly What Went Wrong With Beverly Hills Cop 3

Did Eddie Murphy really need to make "Beverly Hills Cop III" in 1994? It depends on how you view his 1992 and just how down you think he was before he made his purported comeback that year with "Boomerang." The Reginald Hudlin-directed romantic comedy returned Murphy to critical favor, but, commercially, its $70 million domestic gross was less than the $80 million take of "Another 48 Hrs.," which was the disappointment that hastened the need for Murphy's return-to-form (even though it and "Boomerang" both received A- Cinemascores). Murphy's other 1992 effort, "The Distinguished Gentleman," was a legit misstep dogged by poor reviews and a paltry $47 million domestic gross.

Aside from "The Distinguished Gentleman" (an out-of-character, PG-13 Beltway farce that straitjacketed Murphy for most of its runtime), Murphy seemed to be in good performance shape coming off "Boomerang" — he just wasn't the launching pad for $100 million-grossing blockbusters that he'd been in the 1980s. Obviously, Murphy and his then home studio, Paramount, were eager to catch fire again, so rather than pour Murphy's comedic genius into something new, they hedged their bets with a third Axel Foley adventure.

"Beverly Hills Cop III" was not the right play. The limp sequel got shredded by critics and topped out at a shockingly weak $43 million gross in the U.S. and Canada. Why did everyone reject the film wholesale? Murphy has an idea (though his memory is a touch foggy).