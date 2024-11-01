The Main Reason To See Robert Zemeckis' New Movie Is The Same Thing That Holds It Back

The movie largely focuses on one family — Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly play Hanks's character's parents, and eventually the Hanks and Wright characters are living alongside the parents in this house — but it also jumps through time to depict scenes of several families who have lived there over the years. By keeping the camera in one place, the film is asking us to buy into the idea that practically every major event that befalls these families happen not just in this domicile, but in this specific room that we're peering into. That "ask" starts to become more ridiculous as the events pile up — sex, a wedding, a death, a funeral, the creation of an invention that will not be spoiled here — the list goes on. At a certain point, you start to wonder if anything notable has ever happened in any other room, but the film's gimmick won't allow us to find out. (The lone exception is a very brief stretch in which a mirror allows us to see a reverse shot into the room behind the camera, but that probably lasts for less than a minute of screen time.)

The one time a character who has felt frustrated by the limitations of living in this house finally experiences a life-changing and cathartic moment, it happens off screen, and the catch-22 of this gimmick starts to feel almost cruel: The audience has felt all of their pent-up disappointment, but since the camera won't move, we're unable to experience that character's catharsis along with them, so we're stuck hearing about it during a phone conversation that takes place in the living room. The fixed camera, meant to create an emotional power from seeing the accumulation of events from the same perspective over time, becomes a weakness instead of a strength.

Despite all of this, "Here" is a fascinating cinematic experiment that gives audiences plenty to chew on. It's certainly one of the better Zemeckis movies of the past 25 years

