One Of The Scariest Video Games Ever Is Getting A Movie From A Horror Veteran

The video game to film adaptation pipeline continues to slowly dominate Hollywood now that superhero movies are no longer the sure-fire hits they once were. While we wait for "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" to deliver the animatronic scares next year, Hollywood just found its next indie horror game to adapt for the big screen.

According to a Bloody Disgusting report, Lionsgate is now working on a movie adaptation of the hugely popular horror video game "Outlast" from developer Red Barrels. Though there is no director attached just yet, Roy Lee, who produced recent horror darlings like "Barbarian," "Late Night with the Devil," and "Strange Darling," will produce the movie adaptation. More exciting, however, is the news that the screenplay is being penned by J.T. Petty, who wrote the story of the original "Outlast" game, as well as its two sequels. Though that doesn't guarantee a faithful adaptation, at the very least it is reassuring to know that the script is in the hands of someone with intricate knowledge of the world of the games and the many killers populating it.

Much like "Five Nights at Freddy's," the "Outlast" games have a surprising amount of lore that can make for an interesting movie. As Lee explained to Bloody Disgusting, the game's "deep, emergent lore has provided a perfect foundation for creating a film that delves into the psychological and physical horrors at the core of the franchise."