The Two Worst Matt Damon Movies On Rotten Tomatoes Have One Thing In Common

In 1997, when Matt Damon and Ben Affleck wrote and starred in Gus Van Sant's "Good Will Hunting," it immediately propelled the pair onto the ineffable Hollywood A-list. Both of them had been acting for several years and had participated in a few notable studio pictures, but it was "Good Will Hunting" that pushed the two handsome young blokes onto the top of the heap. Their film was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and it won Oscars for Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (for Robin Williams). Ever since, both Affleck and Damon have remained above-the-title power players, appearing in a long list of both big-budget hits and ambitious indies.

Although, that's not to say that they both haven't had their share of stinkers. Affleck has starred in several notorious films in his career, including widely loathed films like "Gigli" and "Phantoms." Although Affleck was the bomb in "Phantoms," the film still bombed. And not all of Damon's choices have been wise either. Although Don Bluth's "Titan A.E." is an entertaining animated yarn, the film was a massive bomb that lost about $100 million. Additionally, critics aren't always fans of Damon's films. His appearance in Terry Gilliam's fantasy actioner "The Brothers Grimm" wasn't exactly welcome, and no one seemed to be on the wavelength of Zhang Yimou's "The Great Wall." Also, be sure to look up what author John Christopher Farley had to say about Robert Redford's cloying sports film "The Legend of Bagger Vance."

But the two worst-reviewed films in Damon's oeuvre — as compiled by Rotten Tomatoes — were the somewhat aimless takedown of 1950s suburban idylls "Suburbicon," and the star-studded World War II art-retrieval drama "The Monuments Men." The former has a critical approval rating of 27% and the latter 31%. The thing they have in common? Both films were directed by George Clooney.