Tommy Wiseau's Favorite Movies Of All Time Are Nothing Like We Expected

Those who were driving through the intersection of Highland and Fountain in Los Angeles in the early 2000s got to know Tommy Wiseau very, very well. It was at that intersection that Wiseau chose to buy a billboard for his then-new film "The Room," and it featured a rather unflattering closeup of the man, staring directly into the camera, one of his eyes half-closed. The billboard stayed up for five straight years, costing Wiseau $5,000 a month.

It worked, though. Enough Angelenos drove past the billboard to become curious about "The Room" and seek out a screening at the Sunset 5 theater nearby. Those who saw it in those early days were utterly baffled. "The Room" is an intense infidelity drama about an all-around good guy named Johnny (Wiseau) whose fiancée Lisa (Juliette Danielle) instigates an affair with Johnny's best friend Mark (Greg Sestero). The film, however, is so weirdly scripted and badly filmed (all by Wiseau) that it mutated into cult fodder pretty quickly. The phenomenon of "The Room" grew and grew, eventually leaving L.A. and screening at pop culture conventions and on the midnight movie circuit. Wiseau himself would come to the screenings to take questions from fans and he was aggressively odd, giving weird answers and being evasive about his past. Who was this guy? Wiseau became a legitimate pop culture footnote.

More recently, the film became the subject of a memoir by Sestero, called "The Disaster Artist," which was adapted into a movie starring James Franco as Tommy. By then, the phenomenon had drawn to a close. The mysteries of "The Room" felt like they had been solved.



In 2017, Wiseau was interviewed by Rotten Tomatoes and was asked to list his five favorite movies of all time. Given how indecipherable "The Room" is, however, it's almost impossible to see what films Wiseau might have been inspired by. It seems that Wiseau has a penchant for the classics.