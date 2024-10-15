New Batman: Resurrection Book Explains What Happened To Vicki Vale After Batman 1989

When I sat down to watch "Batman Returns" in 1992, even though I was only 11 years old, I was baffled by the fact that Kim Basinger wasn't in the film. I'd probably seen "Batman" (1989) a hundred times by that point — thanks to a well-worn VHS copy with that stunning Diet Coke commercial beforehand, and as many theatrical viewings as I could muster between viewings of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" — and I knew Vicki Vale had to return. She had to at least be given a send-off or mentioned somewhere, right?

Well, she was definitely mentioned. In passing. Briefly. And it was easy to miss if you weren't listening for it.

As such a vital and important part of the first film, it felt like we were missing something. Following "Batman," jumping into the narrative landscape of "Batman Returns" felt like we were missing a few issues of comic books between them. For movies adapting comics, especially when there were so few at the time, that felt acceptable enough, especially when both movies were such great standouts on their own. But Vicki Vale deserved better.

Fortunately, after 35 years, we can return to that gap between "Batman" and "Batman Returns" with John Jackson Miller's new book "Batman: Resurrection," which helps fill in the missing details between the two movies. That includes the return of Kim Basinger's character, showing us once and for all what happened to Vicki Vale and what really happened between her and Bruce.