A Notorious Hollywood Producer Wanted Daniel Day-Lewis In Pulp Fiction

This article contains a discussion of sexual assault.

A new retrospective focused on Quentin Tarantino's masterpiece "Pulp Fiction" in Variety revealed the that notorious — and disgraced — producer Harvey Weinstein had a very clear idea regarding the film's casting, and he was ultimately overruled.

Journalist Todd Gilchrist spoke to a ton of people involved with the Oscar-winning film and learned, through executive producer Danny DeVito (yes, that Danny DeVito), executive producer Michael Shamberg, and producer Lawrence Bender, that Weinstein really wanted Daniel Day-Lewis to play Vincent Vega, the role that ultimately went to John Travolta. DeVito had an overall development deal at TriStar Pictures and got final cut on his projects there. As he recalled, he spoke to Weinstein, who insisted that Day-Lewis — who had just won his Academy Award for "My Left Foot — play Vincent.

"I said, 'The director wants John Travolta,'" DeVito told Gilchrist. "I told this kid I've got final cut, plus cast approval. I think he called me every name in the book, but of course, Quentin got what he wanted, and he was absolutely right, and the rest is history." DeVito's recollection that Weinstein was particularly cruel during their dispute certainly checks out; in 2017, it emerged that Weinstein had been sexually, verbally, and mentally abusing everyone from powerful Hollywood actors to industry underlings. (He's currently serving time for sexual assault with more trials pending.) Unfortunately, "Pulp Fiction" was made during Weinstein's heyday ... and he had the power and the money to bully and abuse people.