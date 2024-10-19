The Thor Mistake Most Marvel Fans Completely Missed In Avengers: Infinity War

This may be an unpopular opinion, but Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of the less interesting characters to emerge from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (Readers, please feel free to skip ahead to the end of this slide if you're not in the mood for an anti-Thor tirade.) On paper, he's interesting — in that he is a superpowered Norse deity, yet he is beholden to the rules of honor and propriety practiced by the Asgardian aristocracy. He was built for battle, but he also must possess honor in order to wield his best-known weapon: a massive, lightning-powered hammer. The problem with Thor is that his powers, and indeed his character, are ill-defined. Although he is a literal Norse deity, several MCU films redefine him as a space alien (!) who merely imitates a god. He must "be worthy" to use his hammer, but it's never been defined what worthiness entails.

Also, for a god, his powers seem incredibly limited. One would think that if a deity brought an enchanted hammer down onto Captain America's shield, both the shield and Captain American would be instantly reduced to charred salsa. Instead, the shield bonks it away. Thor is the god of thunder, yet hurling lightning bolts doesn't seem to do much to his foes. Also, his character mutates dramatically from film to film. In Kenneth Branagh's 2011 film "Thor," he is a character-free lager lout, sent to Earth to regain his honor and fight an empty suit of living armor. By Taika Waititi's "Thor: Ragnarok" in 2017, however, he has been transformed into a clueless buffoon, more of a comedic sidekick than a noble deity. (For the record, Thor is far more effective as the latter.)

The above-listed issues are mere character issues. Thor's inconsistent age, however, is a legitimate continuity error. In the 2023 book "Marvel Studios' The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline" by Anthony Breznican, Amy Ratcliffe, and Rebecca Theodore-Vachon, Marvel Studios even admitted it fouled up how old Thor really is.