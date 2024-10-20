Tom Cruise Saved Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation's Ending With A Smart Change

Christopher McQuarrie's 2015 action blockbuster "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" — the fifth film in the series, and handily its best — has an unexpectedly inverted action movie structure. It begins with the film's biggest, most impressive stunt, and ends with characters merely sitting around a table, discussing how they are to defuse a bomb strapped to a colleague and locate the bad guy who is orchestrating his end of the conversation by remote. And yet, despite the inversion, the tension never stops mounting. Each moment of the film's extended climax gets decreasingly small, while the excitement only rises.

Recall that, just two hours before, audiences were witnessing an unsimulated stunt, wherein Tom Cruise clung to the side of a plane as it was taking off, riding it up into the sky. Cruise actually had to be strapped to the side of a real plane to do that, and even required special contact lenses so he could keep his eyes open in the gale-force winds. If you were running ten minutes late to the movie, you would have missed that sequence. And somehow, "Rogue Nation" managed to continue apace, building a twisty spy story about the ultra-capable Ethan Hunt (Cruise), a rogue nation of secret terrorists, and a shadowy femme fatale named Isla Faust (Rebecca Ferguson).

Cruise has notoriously been very hands-on with the creative process of his more publically visible movies (which is most of them). Although he doesn't write or direct, he tends to dictate story, influence casting, and closely oversee all the artists. This was certainly true of the climactic table scene in "Rogue Nation," as the filmmakers admitted in a 2022 episode of "Light the Fuse," a podcast devoted to "Mission: Impossible." While editing the scene, McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton couldn't find a way to make it work. It was only after a confident, creative suggestion from Cruise that it all came together. It seems that music was the key.