The Director Of Netflix's Latest Sci-Fi Thriller Directed A Must-Watch Promo For A Now-Canceled Show

Impressive, right? I especially love what he does with split screens here, taking one of the oldest cinematic techniques and bending and shaping it to his needs as a director. I can't recall ever seeing story and form clash in quite that way before; even though this short film is ostensibly nothing more than a commercial for a TV show, I was not expecting a character to do something as creative and interesting as literally grab the barrier that divides the screen and wield it as a weapon. Despite our critic enjoying the show, the live-action "Cowboy Bebop" ultimately did not have a great reputation. I shared this short with a friend who responded, "Are you telling me they could've had it look like THAT but did not??" Without having seen the show myself, I can't speak to whether it would have made sense to sustain this level of kinetic energy throughout multiple episodes, but regardless, at least we have this promo to look back on.

That same type of freshness (including fun use of split screens, as well as some of the same color palette) is on full display in "It's What's Inside," which I highly recommend that you seek out despite the fact that Netflix has not done a ton to promote it. I had a chance to speak with Greg Jardin this week about the movie, but I also asked him about "The Lost Session," and you can hear his answers on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast:

