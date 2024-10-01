Marvel Concept Art Confirms Avengers: Endgame Cut A Highly-Anticipated Rematch

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reached its highest of high points a little over five years ago when "Avengers: Endgame" hit theaters. It successfully concluded more than a decade's worth of interconnected cinematic storytelling, which still feels like a dizzying feat in retrospect, given all of the moving pieces on the board. As one might imagine, there were many ideas thrown around before settling on the film as it exists. One such idea was to have a rematch between Thanos and Hulk. Thanks to some newly-revealed concept art, we know what that fight might have looked like.

ComicBook.com recently revealed the images as part of a preview for "Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding," which is available now from Amazon. Serving as Marvel Studios' Head of Visual Development, Meinerding is responsible for the earliest versions of what we see on screen in these movies. In the book, there are more than 500 illustrations, including concept art for stuff that never came to pass. As part of that, we see Hulk decking Thanos, getting revenge for that fight at the beginning of "Infinity War."

Official concept art keyframes for AVENGERS: ENDGAME's Battle of Earth: (via 'Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding' from @ComicBook) pic.twitter.com/U5f5y7gafQ — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) September 30, 2024

The art reveals several scenes that didn't make the cut as part of the epic final battle in "Avengers: Endgame," and it also showcases different looks at scenes we got versions of, such as Captain America's now-legendary "Avengers, assemble" moment. Ultimately, directors Joe and Anthony Russo decided against this Hulk v. Thanos rematch, for whatever reason. Was that the right decision? That's largely up for the individual to decide. At the very least, it's easy to see that hard decisions had to be made so that the final battle didn't feel overstuffed.