Kris Kristofferson's 1980 Western Misfire Almost Starred John Wayne Instead

Under the best of conditions, Michael Cimino's "Heaven's Gate" was never going to be an easy sell to a studio, nor to moviegoers. Written in 1971, seven years before the writer-director's "The Deer Hunter" won five Academy Awards (including Best Picture and Best Director), the film was to be an epic account of the Johnson County, Wyoming range wars waged by cattlemens' associations versus alleged rustlers (many of whom were simply small farmers and ranchers). This might all sound terribly exciting, fraught with action even, but even on a commercial success like "The Deer Hunter," Cimino evinced an unconventional method of storytelling. He liked to soak the audience in the distinct lives of his characters so that the small and/or massive tragedies of their lives — and just about everyone meets a tragic terminus in Cimino's prime work — resonate with a sense of the personal. He wants us to know these people.

So it makes sense that Cimino, when he tried to get "Heaven's Gate" before cameras earlier in the 1970s, sought out John Wayne for the lead role of Averill, a Harvard-educated marshal who can only keep the peace for so long in Johnson County before the big-money ranchers start executing the so-called outlaws on their death list.

Wayne would've brought amazing gravitas to the part of Averill, and clearly, the script was good enough to merit a greenlight in the late 1970s, despite its daunting length and expense (the failed $44 million production infamously spurred Transamerica to sell United Artists to MGM in 1981). So what happened?