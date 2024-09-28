The Best Jeremy Allen White Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

"Fremont" focuses on Donya, a fortune cookie factory worker who migrated to California from Afghanistan after serving as a translator for the United States Army. She is having trouble sleeping and adjusting to her new life with no family and few friends, on top of feeling like a traitor to her homeland. Her therapy sessions provide the audience insight and empathy into these difficulties of immigration and assimilation that are not always addressed in films. As Donya, Anaita Wali Zada has a very blank expression and plain way of speaking, but beneath this stoicism you can sense her acute loneliness. When she starts writing the fortunes for the cookies, Donya even sneaks in her phone number, hoping that someone — anyone — will reach out to her.

White, meanwhile, plays a car mechanic who works by himself all day whom Donya meets on her way to a blind date. With his soulful eyes, timid physicality, and mild-mannered speech style, White brings a sensitivity to his role that makes you intrigued about who his character really is and whether he's someone Donya could befriend. They are both lonely yet kind souls searching for a connection they have no idea how to reach .. but does that actually make them a good match for one another?

"Fremont" has an offbeat quality and features moments like random karaoke singing, lengthy awkward pauses, and dry dialogue that aims to be witty but often falls flat. The film could have been a sweeter story, but instead it distances the audience with its absurdism and plodding pace. However, what most critics respond to favorably on Rotten Tomatoes is its thoughtful glimpse into a refugee's struggles and Zada's pensive gaze (which pulls you into her character despite her withdrawn nature).