Kevin Smith Wants To Be Remembered By One Clerks II Scene When He Dies

When Kevin Smith made "Clerks" in 1994, he was only 23 and ignorant of the ways of filmmaking. Smith was inspired to make a movie by Richard Linklater's "Slacker," figuring he could write a fun screenplay based on the way he and his friend conversed. Made for only $27,575, "Clerks" was about witty but directionless twentysomethings as they struggled through their romantic angst while trapped at their dead-end jobs. "Clerks" struck a nerve with Gen-Xers, introducing a certain type of pop culture chatter that hadn't really been heard in movies before. It was a huge hit.

Smith returned in 1995 with "Mallrats," another single-day movie about twentysomethings wrestling with their romances and emotional immaturity. His 1997 film "Chasing Amy" was an unconventional romance about a straight man who falls in love with a lesbian, and how the lesbian may be developing feelings for him in exchange. Ultimately, however, the straight man's sexual insecurity causes their relationship to implode. Smith clearly had a lot to say about love and dating, working through his own immaturity.

Smith made a few more movies, but by 2006, it seemed that the filmmaker had run out of things to say. "Clerks II" presented Smith's fans with a new thesis: stagnation is okay. "Clerks II" saw the return of the original Clerks, and they slowly came to the realization that being feckless and directionless convenience store workers was actually the most satisfying time of their lives. The film ends with them buying their old convenience store and owning their youth. Smith was announcing that he knew he had peaked in the past, and that he was okay with that.

Smith spoke with EW recently, and he said that he wants a clip from "Clerks II" to be played at his funeral. He was that fond of the movie. But, with an impishly naughty wink, Smith noted that one should not play the final emotional scenes of "Clerks II," but a scene wherein a leather-daddy sex worker commits lewd acts with a donkey.