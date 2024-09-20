A Star Trek Actor's Famous Father Played Jim's Dad On The Office

Did you know that Chris Pine's dad, actor Robert Pine, played a super-tiny role on "The Office" as the father of John Krasinski's Jim Halpert? You probably didn't — but on a recent podcast, stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed the elder Pine's time on their set.

In the 109th episode of "Office Ladies" — a recap podcast about the hit NBC mockumentary sitcom — Fischer and Kinsey tackled the first half of season 6's "Niagara," which centers around the wedding of Jim and Pam (Fischer). "This is where we are going to meet Jim's parents for the first time," Fischer says as the two discuss the scene featuring the couple's rehearsal dinner. "We have Betsy Halpert, played by Perry Smith, and Gerald Halpert, played by Robert Pine, who is the father of actor Chris Pine."

"People were so excited," Kinsey said, and Fischer agreed: "We were a little bit excited." As Kinsey put it, the proximity to the "Star Trek" lead was exciting for some. "First of all, he's a lovely, lovely person and was so nice to everyone," she recalled. "But there are a few folks excited that Chris Pine's dad was there." Still, as Fischer pointed out, the older Pine, who once starred on "CHiPs," is also pretty famous: "It's true, even though Robert Pine is like an incredibly successful actor in his own right."

What the "office ladies" didn't point out is that this isn't the only Greg Daniels show to feature Robert Pine in a small role. So where else does he pop up?