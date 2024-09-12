New Sopranos Doc Delved Into HBO's Archives To Create One Of Its Coolest Moments

After a flurry of information about Chase's personal history, the show breaks into a recreation of "The Sopranos" opening credits, in which James Gandolfini's Tony Soprano drives from New York to his home in New Jersey with "Woke Up This Morning" by the band Alabama 3 playing underneath and the camera presenting verite-style snatches of the views outside of his car windows along the way. Only in this documentary's version, those shots of Gandolfini driving are intercut with new footage of David Chase riding in the passenger seat.

"That took some doing," Gibney told me. "We were able to go into the archive at HBO and find some of the outs, so we were able to put in some angles of Jim that had never been in the original title sequence and then also work very hard to shoot David in a way that would intercut with the stuff that was from the show."

The result is a captivating visual in which a creator is traveling alongside his greatest creation, but it becomes even more psychologically compelling in retrospect as the doc reveals just how closely David Chase relates to Tony Soprano in his real life. There are so many ways to read into this visual: Chase essentially riding with himself, Chase being propelled forward by a character who would define his own legacy as a storyteller, Chase strapping himself to the phenomenon of "The Sopranos" when all he initially ever wanted to do was direct movies ... like the show it chronicles, this is rich imagery with a multitude of interpretations.

I spoke about "Wise Guy" with /Film's Chris Evangelista on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which also includes my full interview with Alex Gibney.

