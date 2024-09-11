The War Between Coke And Pepsi Is Getting A Movie From The Most Unlikely Duo Imaginable

Here's something you probably didn't expect to hear today: Judd Apatow and Steven Spielberg are making a movie together! That's right. The director of "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" is making a movie with the director of numerous classics such as "Jurassic Park," not to mention one of the more prolific producers to ever do it. So, what are these two very unique titans working on together? What tale could possibly warrant such a collaboration? The tale of Coke vs. Pepsi, of course. We're not joking. This is real.

According to Deadline, Apatow is set to direct "Cola Wars," a film that will chronicle Pepsi's challenge of Coca-Cola as the number one soda in the marketplace, which began in the '80s. Spielbeg's Amblin Entertainment is set to produce the film, which is set up at Sony Pictures. The studio paid $1 million for the project earlier this year, which included a complete pitch. While we don't have a full synopsis for the film, the outlet describes the project thusly:

"The true story of Pepsi's attempt to challenge Coca-Cola's century-long reign as the world's top cola. It uncapped the 'Cola Wars' of the mid-1980s, which included everything from Michael Jackson's fiery mishap to the New Coke debacle, as the ultimate underdog tale of history's most iconic second-place contender (Pepsi) vying for the No. 1 spot (Coca-Cola)."

Jason Shuman ("Winning Time") and Ben Queen ("The Addams Family 2") are penning the screenplay. As the pitch reveals, there is plenty to go over here. New Coke was an epic disaster, one that was recently briefly revived thanks to the success of "Stranger Things." There's also the Michael Jackson incident that was alluded to, as the pop star was burned while filming a Pepsi commercial in the '80s. That's just the tip of the iceberg. It's all about how Apatow, with Spielberg's help, manages to wrangle the material on screen.