15 Years Ago, The Best Horror Miniseries You've Never Seen Premiered On CBS

This post contains spoilers for "Harper's Island."

The horror anthology model is pretty commonplace in our current landscape, its core appeal lying in shifting tones and narrative motivations, along with a ton of variety to offer. Anthologies are not a brand-new phenomenon, as their enduring popularity can be traced back to shows like "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" or Rod Serling's "Twilight Zone" series, proving that even the earliest days of network television held space for such a format — on the condition that the show could sustain good ratings. When "Harper's Island" premiered on CBS in April 2009, it was marketed as a horror/slasher series that would go on to follow the anthology format in the second season, replete with new characters and a fresh setting. Unfortunately, these plans did not come to pass, as the 13-part limited event received dwindling ratings as the episodes progressed — with a season-wide average of 4.8 million — leading to its eventual cancellation.

Anytime a series is not given the chance to reach its potential or reinvent itself, a sliver of hope is blotted out from this world ... just kidding! While nothing quite as dramatic happens, it still thwarts good stories from being continued or improved upon, especially when it comes to a horror series that wasn't scared to kill off at least one character every episode. The episodes were paced and structured in near-perfect ways to evoke tension and intrigue, where every character emerged as a potential suspect unless they were unceremoniously killed off when you least expected it. Well, except Abby Mills (Elaine Cassidy), our primary protagonist, but there were still enough twists and red herrings to keep things interesting, given the microcosmic scope of the setting, as all the murders occurred on the titular island.

While it is tempting to think that "Harper's Island" might have benefited from the streaming model treatment if it were released today, too many great shows get canceled after a single season (despite enjoying excellent ratings) for this to be an unblemished sentiment. Conversely, the series could have potentially fared well today in terms of viral marketability, as the weekly whodunnit aspect might have contributed massively to social media theory-crafting. Anyway, let's have a look at the show's many strengths, and what makes it so special.