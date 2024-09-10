James Gandolfini Had A 4-Word Reaction To The Sopranos Finale

Seventeen years after it first aired on HBO, the series finale of "The Sopranos" still stuns. David Chase's polarizing but powerful decision to end one of the best TV shows of all time with a sudden, ambiguous cut to black remains bold and shocking, even as countless other small screen sagas have come and gone.

In the new HBO two-part documentary "Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos," the series creator, writers, executive producers, and an occasional director gets surprisingly candid about both the show's inception and its ending. The rest of the cast and crew does too, with several involved in the finale recalling their initial disbelief at the show's withholding ending. "It was so sudden and strange," actor Michael Imperioli noted, while co-star Drea de Matteo said she called around to ask if her TV had gone out. According to star Lorraine Bracco, who played psychiatrist Dr. Melfi on the show, late Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini was among the shocked.

"I was with Jim," Bracco told interviewers, confirming that the star of the show wasn't told about mobster Tony's fate — or the lack of clarity surrounding it — beforehand. After finishing the episode, Bracco recalled, "Jim said, 'That's it? That's it?' He couldn't believe it." When asked about the tone of the actor's exclamation — specifically if he was "pissed" — Bracco clarified that it wasn't an angry response. Rather, she says, "I think he was in shock like everybody else."