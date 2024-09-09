These Superhero Moms Are Partnering With Momcozy To Build A 'Cozy Evolution'

Moms really are superheroes, aren't they? That's at least what a bedazzled Stanley cup said at my last Kindergarten parent night. I may have even seen it on a rear window a time or two next to a stick figure woman wearing a cape standing next to a gaggle of children. But all joking aside, it's true. We go above and beyond the call of duty.

As our children grow, we see them absorb some of our own hobbies; like my obsession of watching fictional superheroes on the big and small screen. I'll never forget the day I sat my four-year-old down to watch Thor (Chris Hemsworth) land in Wakanda and told him, "this is a very important thing. Please be quiet." My second born's first word was "Martha." Needless to say, little Willian and Henry are hooked. As older lads now, they watch it all, from "Zach Snyder's Justice League" when we want to put them to sleep to "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" when we want to have a bit more fun. The latter starred Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, aka White Canary, who also has a few appearances in "The Flash" where her real-life friend and experienced mom, Danielle Panabaker starred as Caitlin Snow, aka Killer Frost.

The women have recently partnered with Momcozy, an incredible supplier of all the essential products new and experienced moms need on their motherhood journey. This collaboration is on a mission to support a "Cozy Evolution" among moms from all walks of life.