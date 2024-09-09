These Superhero Moms Are Partnering With Momcozy To Build A 'Cozy Evolution'
Moms really are superheroes, aren't they? That's at least what a bedazzled Stanley cup said at my last Kindergarten parent night. I may have even seen it on a rear window a time or two next to a stick figure woman wearing a cape standing next to a gaggle of children. But all joking aside, it's true. We go above and beyond the call of duty.
As our children grow, we see them absorb some of our own hobbies; like my obsession of watching fictional superheroes on the big and small screen. I'll never forget the day I sat my four-year-old down to watch Thor (Chris Hemsworth) land in Wakanda and told him, "this is a very important thing. Please be quiet." My second born's first word was "Martha." Needless to say, little Willian and Henry are hooked. As older lads now, they watch it all, from "Zach Snyder's Justice League" when we want to put them to sleep to "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" when we want to have a bit more fun. The latter starred Caity Lotz as Sara Lance, aka White Canary, who also has a few appearances in "The Flash" where her real-life friend and experienced mom, Danielle Panabaker starred as Caitlin Snow, aka Killer Frost.
The women have recently partnered with Momcozy, an incredible supplier of all the essential products new and experienced moms need on their motherhood journey. This collaboration is on a mission to support a "Cozy Evolution" among moms from all walks of life.
Caity Lotz and Danielle Panabaker got all the mom training they needed from playing superheroes on screen
If new moms need to prepare for anything, it's falling into a new, and very chaotic, sleep schedule. But this is nothing new for actors, is it? Filming "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" and "The Flash" required lots of overnight shoots. Danielle Panabaker explained this to Caity Lotz toward the end of the latter's pregnancy. In an interview with Momcozy, Panabaker noted that being an onscreen superhero "gets you ready for the lack of sleep that's coming."
Lotz felt a little bit overwhelmed in her pregnancy journey, and expressed how important community is when it came to preparing for birth and all that comes after. She noted how great it was to call Panabaker for advice, with the latter confirming, "As women, we come together to help each other and support each other." And that's just what Momcozy is doing as well, creating the "Cozy Village," – not just an online support group, it is a comprehensive community that provides support to mothers through online communities, online expert courses, offline activities and product experiences, where moms can connect with others going through the same challenges they are.
Transitioning from superheroes to supermoms with the support of their 'Cozy Village'
Portraying a superhero is no easy task. Actors have to find that strength within and make it radiate on screen so those of us at home believe those ultrasonic canary cries and ice manipulation. Caity Lotz and Danielle Panabaker have spent years finding that strength within to portray Black Canary and Killer Frost, respectively. Little did Panabaker know at the time, she was about to experience an unimaginable strength in 2020 when she gave birth to her first child.
Moms find the strength to conquer it all while also pursuing their own personal growth. We battle through those late nights. We try to decipher our children's mysterious rashes and worrisome fevers. We are the shield for our kids when they get bullied at school, guiding them so they too, can become their own superheroes. Lotz will learn this soon enough, as she delivered her first child in early September. It's only a matter of time before that bundle of joy matches her own canary cries when sleep training starts around four months old. It's fine. It'll be fine. It's all totally fine. And when she needs a boost, she'll have Momcozy's "Cozy Village"to empower her and remind us all that together we grow.