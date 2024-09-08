What The Mother From 2022's Hit Horror Movie Barbarian Looks Like In Real Life

Zach Cregger's film "Barbarian" cause a minor stir when it was released in 2022. Made for a downright modest budget of $4.5 million, the film raked in $45 million at the box office, grabbing the attention of many enthused fright fans seeking new voices in the pop horror zeitgeist.

"Barbarian" was also one of many films in the emerging microgenre of Airbnb-related horror — Fearbnb? — wherein the protagonists check into a bed-and-breakfast, only to find something eerie or menacing about the house they've paid for. The genre also included films like "The Rental," "Superhost," "You Should Have Left," and "Room for Rent." Fearbnb movies were timely, tapping into the public's uneasiness with a total lack of regulation in the upstart self-rental business; if no one is overseeing your Airbnb, who is to say the homeowner isn't keeping a monster in their basement?

That's certainly the case with "Barbarian." The film is about an Airbnb that belongs to a P.O.S. movie star named AJ (Justin Long) who rarely checks on the property, and who is trying to cover up a recent sex crime he committed. After something untoward happens there (in an extended prologue), AJ does visit his bnb, only to discover that it has a basement he didn't know about ... and that an eight-foot tall woman, nicknamed the Mother, has been living down there for years. AJ is subsequently trapped in a long series of catacombs, trying to escape the creepy mute woman seeking to nurse him.

The Mother is barely seen for most of "Barbarian," as she lurks in subterranean tunnels with no light. All we can really see is that she's nude and monstrous. The Mother was played by actor Matthew Patrick Davis, and he is actually a conventionally handsome actor who was wrapped in an extensive monster suit. He spoke with No Film School back in 2022 about the role and his audition process.