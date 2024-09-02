Leonard Nimoy Made A Saavik Pact On Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
The only major film role actress Robin Curtis had before 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" was playing a minor role in John Irvin's 1981 horror film "Ghost Story." By a weird coincidence, "Ghost Story" also featured actress Alice Krige, who would play a prominent role in 1996's "Star Trek: First Contact." Curtis also appeared in an episode of "Knight Rider" in 1983, and in the salacious TV movies "In Love With an Older Woman" (can a 29-year-old possibly love a 43-year-old?) and "First Affair" (Oh no! I'm in love with my professor!).
So by "The Search for Spock," Curtis was already used to being on set and acting in high-profile studio productions. "Star Trek," however, was the largest project she had worked on yet. She played the role of Saavik, taking over for Kirstie Alley in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Saavik is a Vulcan, and a protégé of Spock (Leonard Nimoy).
Saavik had a large role in "The Search for Spock." She was assigned to investigate an eerie new planet that had just been created by the terraforming Genesis Wave, only to find that the dead body of Spock had been mysteriously revived as an infant. Saavik was also present when David (Merritt Butrick), the son of Admiral Kirk (William Shatner), was murdered by Klingons. She also had to "raise" the infant Spock as it grew from babyhood to adulthood in a matter of hours.
Curtis has gone on the record about playing Saavik multiple times, including in a 2024 interview with StarTrek.com. Curtis recalled being nervous about playing in the "Star Trek" sandbox, but that Nimoy, her director, put her mind at ease with a simple oath. Namely, Nimoy promised to be present for Curtis for every moment; he wasn't going to leave her to her own devices.
The end of the limb
Nimoy had long aspired to be a director, and, thanks to some contractual arrangement, was allowed to try the craft with "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock." As one of the most important actors in the franchise, Nimoy had earned the right to throw his weight around a little. Nimoy, however, didn't want to direct merely for reasons of ego, but also because he had a good idea as to what made a good feature film. Recall that Nimoy also directed the hit film "Three Men and a Baby" as well as comedies like "Funny About Love" and "Holy Matrimony."
Nimoy knew how to talk to his fellow actors as well, and was open to a conversation with Curtis. When she approached him, Curtis admitted to feeling in over her head. Not only was she taking over a role from another actress, but she was surrounded by Trek actors who had been playing these parts for almost 20 years. When she admitted her vulnerability, Nimoy comforted Curtis. As she recalls:
"I shook his hand on my very first day of filming, and I said, 'Mr. Nimoy, you seem to think I know what I'm doing. And I need to tell you I do not.' And he said, 'Robin, I will take you every step of the way. I will never take you out on the end of a limb and leave you there.' I said, 'Deal.' And we shook hands on it, and he fulfilled that promise in each and every scene."
Curtis also played Saavik for Nimoy in "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," although her role was much smaller in that film. Curtis would return to "Star Trek" in 1993 for a two-part "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode called "Gambit." She would also appear in the sci-fi shows "Babylon 5" and "Space: Above and Beyond." To this day, she still appears at "Star Trek" conventions to talk about her positive experience on "Star Trek III."