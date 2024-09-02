Leonard Nimoy Made A Saavik Pact On Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

The only major film role actress Robin Curtis had before 1984's "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" was playing a minor role in John Irvin's 1981 horror film "Ghost Story." By a weird coincidence, "Ghost Story" also featured actress Alice Krige, who would play a prominent role in 1996's "Star Trek: First Contact." Curtis also appeared in an episode of "Knight Rider" in 1983, and in the salacious TV movies "In Love With an Older Woman" (can a 29-year-old possibly love a 43-year-old?) and "First Affair" (Oh no! I'm in love with my professor!).

So by "The Search for Spock," Curtis was already used to being on set and acting in high-profile studio productions. "Star Trek," however, was the largest project she had worked on yet. She played the role of Saavik, taking over for Kirstie Alley in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." Saavik is a Vulcan, and a protégé of Spock (Leonard Nimoy).

Saavik had a large role in "The Search for Spock." She was assigned to investigate an eerie new planet that had just been created by the terraforming Genesis Wave, only to find that the dead body of Spock had been mysteriously revived as an infant. Saavik was also present when David (Merritt Butrick), the son of Admiral Kirk (William Shatner), was murdered by Klingons. She also had to "raise" the infant Spock as it grew from babyhood to adulthood in a matter of hours.

Curtis has gone on the record about playing Saavik multiple times, including in a 2024 interview with StarTrek.com. Curtis recalled being nervous about playing in the "Star Trek" sandbox, but that Nimoy, her director, put her mind at ease with a simple oath. Namely, Nimoy promised to be present for Curtis for every moment; he wasn't going to leave her to her own devices.