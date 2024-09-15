Kurt Russell's Favorite Movie Of All Time Is A 1940s Classic

In a recent video for the movie-focused social media platform Letterboxd, "Alien" and "Gladiator" director Ridley Scott was asked to select his four favorite movies. In a move that a YouTube commenter referred to as "pretty based," one of the films Scott chose was his own 1982 sci-fi classic, "Blade Runner." The director justified the choice by saying the movie "set the pace for many, many, many, many things," and if you've seen a science-fiction movie in the past 40 years, you know that's an accurate statement.

Kurt Russell has not yet worked with Ridley Scott, but he did star in "Soldier," something of a spiritual sequel to Scott's original "Blade Runner." Russell's impressive and extremely long career (he spent his early years working as a young actor for Walt Disney) has been influential in its own ways — you can see echoes of characters like Snake Plissken, R.J. MacReady, Wyatt Earp, and Jack Burton in a number of today's movies. Which is to say that it wouldn't have been outrageous for Russell to select one of his own movies as a favorite if asked.

But when he was asked about his favorite film, as one of many participants in Cindy Pearlman's 2007 book called "You Gotta See This," Russell highlighted a classic from nearly a decade before he was born.

"'Casablanca' is my favorite film," Russell said. "It's the most emotionally satisfying film ever made and has the best dialogue in any movie ever. It's also the greatest romantic film. I love it because it's about something, too. In my mind, the message is about people facing their moment of truth. We've all been there or will be there in our real lives."