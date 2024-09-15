Kurt Russell's Favorite Movie Of All Time Is A 1940s Classic
In a recent video for the movie-focused social media platform Letterboxd, "Alien" and "Gladiator" director Ridley Scott was asked to select his four favorite movies. In a move that a YouTube commenter referred to as "pretty based," one of the films Scott chose was his own 1982 sci-fi classic, "Blade Runner." The director justified the choice by saying the movie "set the pace for many, many, many, many things," and if you've seen a science-fiction movie in the past 40 years, you know that's an accurate statement.
Kurt Russell has not yet worked with Ridley Scott, but he did star in "Soldier," something of a spiritual sequel to Scott's original "Blade Runner." Russell's impressive and extremely long career (he spent his early years working as a young actor for Walt Disney) has been influential in its own ways — you can see echoes of characters like Snake Plissken, R.J. MacReady, Wyatt Earp, and Jack Burton in a number of today's movies. Which is to say that it wouldn't have been outrageous for Russell to select one of his own movies as a favorite if asked.
But when he was asked about his favorite film, as one of many participants in Cindy Pearlman's 2007 book called "You Gotta See This," Russell highlighted a classic from nearly a decade before he was born.
"'Casablanca' is my favorite film," Russell said. "It's the most emotionally satisfying film ever made and has the best dialogue in any movie ever. It's also the greatest romantic film. I love it because it's about something, too. In my mind, the message is about people facing their moment of truth. We've all been there or will be there in our real lives."
If you haven't seen Casablanca, listen to Kurt Russell
"By the way, the people starring in the best movie of all time are as good as it gets," Russell continued. "The words they said have never been rivaled by any other film. You just can't improve on them."
Those comments might seem hyperbolic if you've never seen "Casablanca," but if you have had the pleasure of watching the movie, you know how perfectly each cast member slips into their role, and despite its somewhat unconventional development, you probably recognized a dozen lines that have either been widely referenced, heavily parodied, and/or permeated into the pop culture consciousness. Lines like "Here's looking at you, kid," and "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship" might sound corny out of context, but even 80+ years after its release, "Casablanca" makes them feel alive and vital. Russell isn't exaggerating about the movie's romantic power, either — Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and Paul Henreid comprise arguably the best love triangle in film history, and even if you know the ending in advance, it's still highly emotional and profoundly satisfying. If you've never seen the film, I implore you to check it out — it's currently streaming on Max.
Russell ended his blurb with a sentiment I find perpetually relatable: "Anytime I see 'Casablanca' on TV, I'm stuck. I'm going to watch the entire thing."