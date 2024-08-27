Why Steven Spielberg Changed His Filmmaking Style For Saving Private Ryan

Does Steven Spielberg have a "style"? It's a question many who have studied Spielberg's work over the years have asked, with lots of folks proclaiming that Spielberg's style is kind of invisible. He tends to adapt himself to whatever story he's telling — the film dictates the style, in other words. Sure, he has his tricks he likes to employ (like the famous Spielberg Face, where characters look at something off-camera with awe), but the Spielberg style can more or less by summed up as "anything that's cinematic." As Pauline Kael once said, "If there is such a thing as a movie sense — and I think there is, Spielberg really has it." Spielberg is also very controlled — he's extremely precise as to where he puts the camera, and when.

That said, when it came time too helm his World War II epic "Saving Private Ryan," Spielberg decided to change things up a bit compared to his other films. He had dabbled in the WWII-era before, most notably with his Oscar-winning drama "Schindler's List," but with "Ryan," the filmmaker wanted to try some new approaches. While "Schindler's List" dealt with the horrors of the Holocaust, "Saving Private Ryan" is an on-the-ground war movie, loaded with scenes of brutal combat, including a stunning, unflinching opening sequence depicting the Normandy invasion.

As "American Cinematographer" pointed out when interviewing Spielberg in 1998 (via the book "Steven Spielberg" by Brent Notbohm), almost 90% of "Saving Private Ryan" was shot with handheld cameras, something different for a very controlled filmmaker like Spielberg. The handheld approach gives the movie a raw, rough feel — and as Spielberg confirmed, that was exactly the point.