Horror Movie Endings That Totally Confused Audiences

Like science fiction and fantasy, films in the horror genre have permission to bend the laws of reality, as long as audiences can still follow the story. No one is too concerned that "Halloween" slasher Michael Meyers is somehow invincible and impossible to kill, because that lore was established in the first film and continued throughout the confusing, timeline-erasing franchise. What's not to understand?

On the other hand, plenty of films over the years have left audiences scratching their heads as they exit the theater. Is Leonardo DiCaprio dreaming or awake at the end of "Inception" and does it really matter? Was anything in "Mulholland Drive" real? You might give yourself a headache pondering the answers to those knotty questions.

Horror movies tend to use this kind of uncertainty to frighten viewers, leaving them unsettled and disturbed as the credits roll. This is the worst kind of perplexing ending, because you're not only confused, but terrified as well. Not understanding what happens at the end of a film can be a frustrating experience, too, and that's why we're here to put your mind at ease. The answers you seek for some of the more confusing horror movie endings are contained below, but beware of spoilers.