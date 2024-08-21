Why Oscar Isaac Replaced Jake Gyllenhaal In Alex Garland's Ex Machina

A mysterious, reclusive CEO, Nathan (Oscar Isaac) — who also builds humanoid robots with artificial intelligence — is visited by his employee Caleb (Domhnall Gleeson) after the latter wins a company-held competition. This period of corporate collaboration is initially marked by conversations about AI consciousness and the thresholds marked for the robots to be considered human, as Nathan tasks Caleb with determining whether his latest model, Ava (Alicia Vikander), has developed genuine consciousness. With every conversation with Ava, Caleb is convinced that something sinister is at work here, with the other robot models exhibiting proof of Nathan's controlling and abusive nature. Just as Caleb makes a choice to determine whether Ava can be considered human, the heart of "Ex Machina" unravels in unprecedented ways.

Alex Garland's "Ex Machina" wrestles with the age-old question of what makes us human, and whether humanity is an inherent or learned instinct that manifests with classic nature-nurture conundrums. Although Ava is an AI model, she looks and speaks like a human, and expresses her desire to venture out of this fortress-like mansion and be free. Nathan, who appears easygoing at first, clearly wishes to exert control at all times, which he demonstrates in erratic outbursts of machismo or a particularly snazzy dance number in a room bathed in red. He is the epitome of the creator complex, secluded from humanity in his lavish island mansion, which emerges as a noxious nexus of toxicity as the film progresses.

While Isaac perfectly embodies the manipulative excesses of a genius drunk on his own ego, the role was initially intended for none other than Jake Gyllenhaal, due to reasons that had to little with storytelling and everything with marketing. However, it was never meant to be.