Kurt Russell Had A Secret Role On Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

In Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, a largely mediocre TV actor who has coasted through his career on scant charm and a willingness to be beaten up on camera. Dalton typically played heavies and villains on TV Westerns, so little has traditionally been required from him as a performer. The year is now 1969, however, and Dalton is concerned that his mediocrity is catching up with him. He drinks too much and raves about how he can't remember his lines. It's not until he has a notably good day on the set of "Lancer" (a very real TV series) that his ego gets repaired a little.

Rick's buddy and personal assistant, stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) is also facing a downward turn in his Hollywood career, unable to get work after he murdered his wife and got away with it. Cliff gets a chance to do some stunt work again from an old stuntman buddy named Randy (Kurt Russell), willing to do Cliff a favor. Cliff's ego also gets a boost when he beats up Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) in a fit of pique, but it costs him the job.

Randy, some have posited, may be the older brother of Stuntman Mike, Russell's evil stunt driver from Tarantino's "Death Proof." This likely isn't true, but it is a strange coincidence that Tarantino cast Russell as classic Hollywood stuntmen for both projects. In a 2019 interview with EW, Tarantino admitted a palpable reason for casting Russell in such roles: namely, because Russell was working in Hollywood in the 1969, and could provide real-world stories.