Kurt Russell Had A Secret Role On Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
In Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton, a largely mediocre TV actor who has coasted through his career on scant charm and a willingness to be beaten up on camera. Dalton typically played heavies and villains on TV Westerns, so little has traditionally been required from him as a performer. The year is now 1969, however, and Dalton is concerned that his mediocrity is catching up with him. He drinks too much and raves about how he can't remember his lines. It's not until he has a notably good day on the set of "Lancer" (a very real TV series) that his ego gets repaired a little.
Rick's buddy and personal assistant, stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) is also facing a downward turn in his Hollywood career, unable to get work after he murdered his wife and got away with it. Cliff gets a chance to do some stunt work again from an old stuntman buddy named Randy (Kurt Russell), willing to do Cliff a favor. Cliff's ego also gets a boost when he beats up Bruce Lee (Mike Moh) in a fit of pique, but it costs him the job.
Randy, some have posited, may be the older brother of Stuntman Mike, Russell's evil stunt driver from Tarantino's "Death Proof." This likely isn't true, but it is a strange coincidence that Tarantino cast Russell as classic Hollywood stuntmen for both projects. In a 2019 interview with EW, Tarantino admitted a palpable reason for casting Russell in such roles: namely, because Russell was working in Hollywood in the 1969, and could provide real-world stories.
Kurt Russel, professional 'guy who was there.'
Recall that Russell began his acting career at the age of 12, with his first film being the Elvis Presley Vehicle "It Happened at the World's Fair." Russell appeared on shows like "Gunsmoke" and "The Virginian" as a child as well, before signing a lucrative decade-long film contract with the Walt Disney Company. Russell has been a Hollywood insider for almost his whole life, and has been present to watch the industry evolve; his career has never really hit a slump.
Tarantino, making a film about Hollywood in 1969, felt that he could hire Russell in a small part, and get some anecdotes as a bonus. Russell, the director knew, would have plenty of on-set stories he could share, assuring that his recreation of "Lancer" felt authentic to the era. Tarantino said:
"Kurt is absolutely the youngest guy that I can work with, who actually lived that life. [...] He did 'The Virginian,' he did 'High Chaparral,' he did these shows. He was doing them when he was a boy. There's a very famous 'Lost in Space' episode that he did. He starts in, like, '64 or '65 at 12 and is about 17 or 18 around the time we're talking about. Before he passed on, I could talk to Burt Reynolds about it, I can talk to Bruce Dern about it. They're older men. Kurt had the similar situation that they had, except it happened when he was younger. So, he really knows how authentic I am or not."
The recreation of "Lancer," it seems, must have looked good to Russell, as it sounds like Tarantino asked for a seal of approval. Russell isn't credited as a Hollywood history consultant, but that was sort of the actor's secondary function.
'Let me tell you about that guy'
Tarantino also acknowledged Russell's Hollywood legacy, saying:
"He's also the son of a Western character actor [Bing Russell] so that was his life too. There's almost nobody that Kurt didn't work with at one point or other in his career. And just when I think I've talked to Kurt about everybody I can talk [to him about], I find some interesting actor on some show that did something interesting. And I wasn't quite familiar with the guy, and I look him up, and it turns out that, like, him and Kurt had a TV show together!'This guy?' 'Oh, that guy? Let me tell you about that guy.'"
It also helped that Tarantino and Russell had worked together a few times in the past, so they were comfortable with one another. Not only did Russell play Stuntman Mike in "Death Proof," but he played the grizzled bounty hunter John Ruth in the miserabalist Western "The Hateful Eight." Tarantino is famously obsessed with 1960s and 1970s Hollywood, his taste in films typically skewing toward violent exploitation cinema. Russell, who has played in both squeaky-clean Hollywood movies and gritty indies is likely fascinating to a filmmaker like Tarantino, who takes every possible opportunity to gush about the filmmakers and actors he likes.
Tarantino also liked the idea of making "Once Upon a Time" as historically accurate as possible, and he was lucky to have some legitimate veterans on the set to help him. He was successful; "Once Upon" won an Academy Award for its production design.