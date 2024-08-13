Kurt Russell Only Says 104 Words In One Of His Most Action-Packed Sci-Fi Movies

The 1998 sci-fi war film "Soldier" might be the best film in Paul W.S. Anderson's career. A kind-of-spinoff to "Blade Runner" (both films were written by David Webb Peoples), "Soldier" begins in 1996, when the American government implements a new program to raise children, from birth, to engage in combat. Over the course of decades, their souls are meticulously erased and they become wholly devoted to military conquest. The soldiers barely speak and don't appear to possess empathy or compassion. If anyone falls behind or displays weakness, they are executed.

One of the star soldiers of the program is Todd-3465 (Kurt Russell), who has been molded into a ruthless killing machine over the past 40 years. It is now 2036, and the Soldier program is under threat. It seems that a new breed of soldiers, genetically engineered ones, are stepping up to take Todd's place. The new soldiers are faster, stronger, can live much longer, and are incapable of feeling emotions. Todd, now obsolete, is shipped off to a garbage planet, presumably to die.

It seems, however, that the garbage planet is more than just a dump. A human transport vessel crashed there many years before, and the survivors have set up a colony of their own. Todd, having never met ordinary people, must come to understand concepts like empathy and protectiveness. When the government sends its new soldiers to the garbage planet to kill the colonists as target practice, Todd steps forward to be a warrior for their cause.

Todd isn't just taciturn and stoic — he barely speaks. Indeed, Russell only has 104 words of dialogue in Anderson's film. And yet, it's also one of the star's best performances.