Chris Pine Once Got A Black Eye From One Of His Star Trek Co-Stars

The plot of Justin Lin's 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond" is a little convoluted. It seems that a century before the film began, a starship called the U.S.S. Franklin crash-landed on a distant planet called Altamid. The captain of the Franklin, Captain Balthazar Edison (Idris Elba), was already fleeing the influence of the Federation, as he didn't like the organization's peace-loving ways, resenting that they would sign treaties with former enemies like the Xindi and the Romulans. Captain Edison used ancient technology found on Altamid to prolong his life indefinitely, but it also mutated him into a strange alien monster. Now calling himself Krall, the former captain sought more and more Altamid technology that would, once he had enough of it, allow him to attack the Federation in a destructive fit of revenge.

At the beginning of "Beyond," the Enterprise heads to Altamid to investigate a mystery there, and it is immediately destroyed by Krall's automated swarm of space drones. After a dramatic crash landing, a prolonged reconnoitering, and a redoubling of violent efforts, Kirk (Chris Pine) and his crew are able to foil Krall's vengeful plans and fight him to the finish.

Naturally, the film climaxes with a dramatic fistfight between Krall and Kirk. It's a slick and fun action sequence, even if it's not exactly the kind of diplomacy one is used to seeing on "Star Trek."

As The Hollywood Reporter revealed back in 2016, that final fight was a little rough and kind of cathartic for Pine and Elba. Both of them have been extensively trained in stage combat, but it seems one of Elba's punches made contact. Not only that, but it gave Pine quite a bruise on his eye. Luckily, Pine had no hard feelings.