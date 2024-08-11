Aliens Had To Trim Down An Essential Moment Between Ripley And Her Daughter

Ridley Scott's "Alien" comes very close to perfection. The 1979 space horror uses reined-in suspense to set up its terrifying premise, and once the Facehugger graces our screens, the anxiety is ramped up and sustained until the last minute. The astonishing kernel of realism that "Alien" embraces might have been tough to replicate, but James Cameron cooked up the massively satisfying "Aliens," a worthy sequel that raises the stakes to the extreme. Cameron's sequel did not need to recapture the singular aura of the original as it went for a completely different vibe: huge set-pieces, exaggerated, cool-as-heck fight sequences, and a dramatic emotional thread that ties the spectacle together. The return of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) feels momentous, as we get to witness more of her no-nonsense badassery intertwined with measured vulnerability.

One of the most significant emotional threads that ground "Aliens" is Newt (Rebecca Jorden), the sole survivor from the Hadley's Hope settlement after a Xenomorph infestation tears the terraforming colony apart. After Newt is rescued, Ripley emerges as a surrogate mother figure, as she bonds with the traumatized kiddo and offers comfort before the Facehuggers attack the group again. This small yet essential moment cements their relationship, setting the stage for Ripley eventually risking her life to save the young girl. In the end, "Aliens" is about found family, the lengths parental figures will go to protect their children from harm, and how shared trauma can nudge people towards a more hopeful future.

However, Cameron and his team had to trim down a key aspect of Ripley's relationship with her biological daughter Amanda due to runtime constraints, leading to an overlooked facet that adds meaningful depth to an otherwise under-explored familial dynamic.