Why Stephen King Called His X-Files Episode A 'Very Odd Experience'

Growing up in the 1990s, I had two obsessions: Stephen King and "The X-Files." So when it was revealed that King, the master of horror himself, was going to pen an episode of the cult hit series, I was over the moon. Then I watched the episode. Sadly, King's "X-Files" ep, titled "Chinga," was not great. For one thing, it split-up Mulder (David Duchovny) and Scully (Gillian Anderson), which never goes well — the show needs these two working side-by-side, feeding off each other. If you don't believe me, just think about how the show went downhill after Duchovny left for a period, and how worse it got when Anderson started appearing in less episodes as well. For another thing, the story, about a haunted doll that forces people to harm themselves, fails to illicit much emotion. "The X-Files" could be a genuinely scary show, but "Chinga" is almost entirely scare-free, despite having King involved.

In "Chinga," Scully is on vacation in King's home state of Maine. While there, she stumbles upon a crime scene at a local supermarket where almost everyone in the store hurt themselves in some graphic, violent way. The only two people unharmed are Melissa Turner (Susannah Hoffman) and her daughter, Polly (Jenny-Lynn Hutcheson). Polly has a creepy little doll named Chinga that she totes around everywhere, and wouldn't ya know it, the doll — which was pulled out of the sea by a fisherman and given to Polly as a gift — has eeeevil powers. Or something like that.

It was a disappointing episode, especially to a King fan like me. And as it turns out, King's script was heavily rewritten — which King ultimately found to be "a strange experience."