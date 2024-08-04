The Simpsons Episode You'll Never See (Because It Doesn't Exist)

"The Simpsons" is the longest-running American animated series and longest-running American sitcom in history, and while the animated comedy is a shadow of its former self, it was once one of the best shows on TV (yes, really!). Created by Matt Groening and developed by James L. Brooks, Groening, and the late Sam Simon, the series follows the dysfunctional Simpson family and their various friends and neighbors in the fictional of Springfield. When a show has been on as long as "The Simpsons," it's bound to inspire people, and that's exactly what happened in 2010, when the creepypasta "Dead Bart," written by someone known as K. I. Simpson, appeared on a message board. (You can read the full story here).

As the story goes, "Dead Bart" is a "lost" episode from season 1 of "The Simpsons," written by Matt Groening. According to the tale, no one involved with "The Simpsons" likes to talk about "Dead Bart," including Groening. Within the world of the story, Groening gets visibly upset if anyone brings it up. The writer of the creepypasta claims that he followed Groening at a "Simpsons" fan event once and tried to get details about "Dead Bart" from the show creator.

"When I mentioned the lost episode, though, all color drained from his face, and he started trembling," the story goes. "When I asked him if he could tell me any details, he sounded like he was on the verge of tears. He grabbed a piece of paper, wrote something on it, and handed it to me. He begged me never to mention the episode again." The piece of paper contained a website address on it, and going to that address allowed the writer to download a file that contained the lost episode.

Again: none of this actually happened. But it's a fun, strange story. And it ended up becoming pretty popular online, inspiring countless YouTube videos and more. In fact, "Dead Bart" has become so well known that the folks really involved with "The Simpsons" are aware of it.